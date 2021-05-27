Every Outfit Usher Wore During The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Sure, Usher can sing and dance like the superstar he is, but the man also has incredible style, at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, he did not disappoint!

Usher took on double duty during the eighth annual awards show as the evening's host and one of the performers on the star-studded lineup. In an incredible performance from the desert to the stage, Usher treated fans to some of his biggest hits from over the course of his career, including "Love In This Club" and "Yeah," during which he surprised the crowd with an appearance from Lil Jon.

But, as the host of this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards, Usher underwent several outfit changes, and each ensemble was better than the last. Check out all of his looks from the night below.

On the red carpet, Usher rocked a gorgeous black Louis Vuitton suit with a collarless shirt and simple silver chain.