Every Outfit Usher Wore During The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

By Taylor Fields

May 28, 2021

Sure, Usher can sing and dance like the superstar he is, but the man also has incredible style, at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, he did not disappoint!

Usher took on double duty during the eighth annual awards show as the evening's host and one of the performers on the star-studded lineup. In an incredible performance from the desert to the stage, Usher treated fans to some of his biggest hits from over the course of his career, including "Love In This Club" and "Yeah," during which he surprised the crowd with an appearance from Lil Jon.

But, as the host of this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards, Usher underwent several outfit changes, and each ensemble was better than the last. Check out all of his looks from the night below.

On the red carpet, Usher rocked a gorgeous black Louis Vuitton suit with a collarless shirt and simple silver chain.

To open the show, he wore another black suit and faux fur coat from Amiri, paired with some fresh white sneakers.

Then, there was this amazing electric blue Uff ensemble with snakeskin shoes.

What better outfit to wear while introducing Sir Elton John's iHeartRadio Icon Award than in this gorgeous beaded Balmain pinstripe suit?!

For his amazing, career-spanning performance, Usher wore an asymmetrical Laroxx outfit.

And to close out the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, the "Yeah!" singer rocked an entire suit made of Usher bucks!

Photos: Getty Images and Wes & Alex for iHeartRadio

