Jay-Z Announced Comeback Of Made In America Festival In Philly

By Ginny Reese

May 27, 2021

Jay-Z

Jay-Z announced that the Made in America Festival is returning to Philadelphia later this year.

The 9th edition of the festival will take place on September 4th and 5th, making its comeback after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jay-Z said in a statement:

"We are thrilled to announce Made in America 2021 on the legendary Benjamin Franklin Parkway. This year will be like no other, as Made in America celebrates 10 years of music history making moments. The artists’ performances will be even bigger and Cause Village will host a wider range of amazing philanthropic organizations. We look forward to sharing incredible memories with our festival attendees and the city of Philadelphia."

The festival will be produced by Roc Nation along with Live Nation.

The ACLU of Pennsylvania is the festival's official charity partner, and any additional proceeds will go to the REFORM Alliance. Cause Village will be present once again this year.

According to Complex, early bird tickets are available now. The tickets are $99.50, plus taxes and fees, for a two-day pass. The lineup will be announced soon. Click here for tickets.

Photo: Getty Images

