Feedback

Man Hid Syringe In Butt, Other Drugs Found In Islamorada, Deputies Say

By Zuri Anderson

May 27, 2021

A man was taken into custody after a South Florida cop found a syringe tucked into the crack of his buttocks along with an assortment of drugs, according to Local 10.

The strange discovery unfolded at a gas station in Islamorada on Saturday (May 22). A Monroe County Sheriff's sergeant was pumping gas around 11 a.m. when he picked up a strong smell of marijuana coming from a nearby parked Nissan, deputies said. When he went over to the vehicle, a woman reportedly was sitting in the driver's side while there were two teenagers sitting in the front passenger seat.

When asked about the smell, the driver told the sergeant she didn't have a medical marijuana card and that the person in the backseat was smoking pot, officials said. The man in the back, who "looked nervous," was identified as 41-year-old Bryce Dennis Oliphant of Key Largo.

Man arrested on drug charges A 41-year-old Key Largo man was arrested Saturday after a litany of drugs, syringes and...

Posted by MCSO - Florida Keys on Sunday, May 23, 2021

The sergeant noted that Oliphant gave a fake name when he was first questioned, the sheriff's office said. Authorities then learned Oliphant had a warrant for smuggling contraband into a detention facility.

On top of the "butt syringe," officials said they also found nine other syringes, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, marijuana, and heroin in the 41-year-old's possession. Oliphant was booked into jail on several charges, and the Florida Department of Children and Families was notified of the incident.

Photo: Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Chat About Man Hid Syringe In Butt, Other Drugs Found In Islamorada, Deputies Say

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.