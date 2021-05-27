Man Hid Syringe In Butt, Other Drugs Found In Islamorada, Deputies Say

A man was taken into custody after a South Florida cop found a syringe tucked into the crack of his buttocks along with an assortment of drugs, according to Local 10.

The strange discovery unfolded at a gas station in Islamorada on Saturday (May 22). A Monroe County Sheriff's sergeant was pumping gas around 11 a.m. when he picked up a strong smell of marijuana coming from a nearby parked Nissan, deputies said. When he went over to the vehicle, a woman reportedly was sitting in the driver's side while there were two teenagers sitting in the front passenger seat.

When asked about the smell, the driver told the sergeant she didn't have a medical marijuana card and that the person in the backseat was smoking pot, officials said. The man in the back, who "looked nervous," was identified as 41-year-old Bryce Dennis Oliphant of Key Largo.