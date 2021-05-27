'Murder Hornets' May Be Lurking In Other Parts Of Washington, Officials Say

Washington state scientists said "murder hornets" may be found in areas beyond Whatcom County, according to KIRO 7.

“They’re very strong flyers, so those nearby counties should definitely be on the lookout,” Karla Salp with the state Department of Agriculture (WSDA) said. State entomologists said this will be the first time Asian giant hornets may be spotted in other parts of the Evergreen State, so they're asking the public for help to track and kill the hornets.

To help in this effort, the agency recently unveiled a phone tip line so residents can report hornet sightings. Entomologists reported that more than half of all “murder hornets” were found because of people’s phone calls last year.

“We would rather sort through all those reports of harmless insects, just to get that one report of an Asian giant hornet,” Salp told KIRO 7.

The "murder hornets" made headlines back in 2019 when they were first reported on U.S. soil in Washington. An invasive species, these hornets aren't deadly to humans as they are to native honeybee populations. WSDA said it's more of an environmental issue rather than a public health concern.

The agency will begin hunting down and killing Asian giant hornets in July.

To report a hornet sighting, email hornets@agr.wa.gov or call (800) 443-6684.

