North Carolina School Forced To Change Graduation After Receiving Threat

After several milestone events have been forced to adapt to the ongoing pandemic, many families were looking forward to the planned graduation ceremony for a school outside of Charlotte. However, those plans have been changed after the school received what the Lincoln County School district called a "significant and credible" threat.

The threat was made against East Lincoln High School weeks ago by a suspect who was arrested but has since been released from jail, WCNC reports. After meeting with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the district has decided to change the ceremony has a precaution.

"While we are unaware of a continuing and specific threat, the move to an indoor event, although never a first choice, is precautionary and the best way to provide a safe and secure environment for our graduates," the district said in a press release.

According to WCNC, the graduation was planned as an outside ceremony on Friday (May 28) with no capacity restrictions. Now, the ceremony will be held indoors at 7 p.m. and each graduate will be limited to four tickets for attendees: two for the new gym and two for the old, where the ceremony will be streamed for guests. All guests will be screened with an electronic wand when they arrive, and they are asked to keep purses and bags inside their vehicle.

"We understand the importance of this day and opportunity to celebrate this accomplishment," the district said.

In recognition of the significance of the ceremony for many families who now won't be in attendance, LCS is livestreaming the event. For more information, visit the school's website or Facebook page.

Photo: Getty Images