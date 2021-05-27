Score $6 Burger Deals At These Restaurants During Cleveland Burger Week

The fourth-annual Cleveland Burger Week is around the corner, and some of your favorite Northeast Ohio restaurants will have $6 burger deals throughout the week.

The Ohio Beef Council is bringing Burger Week back in five major cities throughout the Buckeye State: Cleveland, Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton and Toledo, according to the Cleveland Scene. The mouth-watering week is slated for July 12 through 18.

Here’s what Cleveland Burger Week is all about:

“From gourmet blends to off-menu specialties and even beer pairings – we will pay tribute to America’s sweetheart – the Hamburger! Each restaurateur and Chef will prepare their unique take on the burger.”

“The idea is to get people to embrace the food, culture and Cleveland-love while getting them out to eat, drink, and try new places! We will even be printing Burger Passports for participants to get stamped at participating locations throughout the week! Collect at least 5 stamps and be eligible for a very special grand prize drawing featuring a Grill and Ultimate Grill Out!”

“Burger Week will draw hardcore burger fanatics and people that can appreciate a good hearty meal.”

Cleveland Burger Week marks another delicious week for Northeast Ohioans, who have also had opportunities to partake in Cleveland Taco Week, Cleveland Mac & Cheese Week, Cleveland Pizza Week and more.

These are the restaurants participating in Cleveland Burger Week:

All Saints Public House

The Burger Shop

Craggy Bogland’s Pub

The Flat Iron

Forest City Shuffleboard

The Foundry Concert Club

The Greatroom

Gunselman’s Tavern

Hatfield’s Goode Grub

Market Garden Brewery

Nano Brew Cleveland

Ninja City Kitchen & Bar

The Rail

Rowley Inn

Rustic

Sauced Taproom & Kitchen

Scalpers Bar & Grille

Sirna’s

SomthinGood to Eat

Stevenson’s Bar & Grill

Teamz Restaurant & Bar

Tony K’s Bar & Grille

Wild Eagle Saloon

Stay up-to-date on Cleveland Burger Week here.