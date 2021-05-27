As fans know, Ariana's iHeartRadio Music Awards set marked her first performance since she tied the knot to her fiancé Dalton Gomez at her home in Montecito, California earlier this month.

"They got married," Ariana's rep confirmed to People on May 17. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

Just over a week later, the pop singer shared a series of Instagram photos from their big day, captioning the pics, which showed wearing a custom Vera Wang gown, with her and Dalton’s new anniversary: “5.15.21.”

The 27-year-old singer and 25-year-old real estate agent began dating in January 2020. The two went public with their relationship four months later when they appeared in the music video for Ariana's song with Justin Bieber, "Stuck with U."

The couple announced their engagement in December when Ariana posted a photo of her ring with the caption, "Forever n then some."