The Weeknd & Ariana Grande Open iHeart Music Awards With Epic Performance
By Peyton Blakemore
May 28, 2021
Live performances are back! (insert PRAISE HANDS)
The Weeknd and Ariana Grande kicked off the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards with a stunning performance of their collab "Save Your Tears" in front of a full audience live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday (May 27).
The crowd was on their feet singing along to every word as the duo belted out their hit track for the first time ever live together. For the performance, The Weeknd ditched his now-infamous uniform, his red suit, and instead rocked an all-black suit. While Ariana donned a sexy, cut-out floor-length gown, her signature half-up half-down hairstyle, and surprisingly, the newlywed even rocked her wedding ring.
Just so you know, I'm not going to get over this performance for a loOOoOOooonnnggg time 🤩@theweeknd @ArianaGrande #iHeartAwards2021 pic.twitter.com/T4TxGVQ2JN— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) May 28, 2021
I feel blessed to have watched @theweeknd and @ArianaGrande perform “Save Your Tears” for the first time together at the #iHeartAwards2021! 😻🙌 pic.twitter.com/e8yCNDrdZo— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) May 28, 2021
As fans know, Ariana's iHeartRadio Music Awards set marked her first performance since she tied the knot to her fiancé Dalton Gomez at her home in Montecito, California earlier this month.
"They got married," Ariana's rep confirmed to People on May 17. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."
Just over a week later, the pop singer shared a series of Instagram photos from their big day, captioning the pics, which showed wearing a custom Vera Wang gown, with her and Dalton’s new anniversary: “5.15.21.”
The 27-year-old singer and 25-year-old real estate agent began dating in January 2020. The two went public with their relationship four months later when they appeared in the music video for Ariana's song with Justin Bieber, "Stuck with U."
The couple announced their engagement in December when Ariana posted a photo of her ring with the caption, "Forever n then some."
Photo: Getty Images