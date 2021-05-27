Feedback

This Is The Highest-Rated Restaurant In Cleveland

By Kelly Fisher

May 27, 2021

Reuben

Cleveland has tons of great places to eat (reminder: Burger Week is coming up), but only one of them can be the best.

That’s where TripAdvisor steps in.

The travel info hub keeps tabs on restaurants in each city, complete with reviews, menu items, price ranges, a description and more.

So, which one scored the highest rating in Cleveland?

Slyman’s Deli.

Here’s what you should know about the deli on Saint Clair Avenue:

“We are a ‘ma and pa’ type restaurant established in 1964. We have a strong work ethic and a commitment to serving a quality product at a fair price.. We sincerely care about each person who comes through our doors..they thought of making a us part of their day and we try to return the gratitude.. Looking forward to breaking bread with you at Slyman’s..”

With nearly 1,400 reviews, Slyman’s Deli has eared a 4.5 out of 5-star rating.

Find more info about Slyman’s Deli here.

These are the Top 10 highest-rated Cleveland restaurants on TripAdvisor:

  1. Slyman’s Deli
  2. EDWINS Restaurant
  3. Blue Point Grille
  4. The Bourbon Street Barrel Room
  5. Taza A Lebanese Grill
  6. L’Albatros Brasserie + Bar
  7. Mia Bella Restaurant
  8. Momocho
  9. Sokolowski’s University Inn
  10. Grumpy’s Cafe

Photo: Getty Images

