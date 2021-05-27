This Is The Highest-Rated Restaurant In Omaha

Omaha has tons of great places to eat, but only one of them can be the best.

That’s where TripAdvisor steps in.

The travel info hub keeps tabs on restaurants in each city, complete with reviews, menu items, price ranges, a description and more.

So, which one scored the highest rating in Omaha?

Kobe Steakhouse of Japan.

With more than 340 reviews, Kobe Steakhouse of Japan has eared a 4.5 out of 5-star rating.

Here’s what you should know about Kobe Steakhouse of Japan:

“KOBE is Omaha's original and most authentic Japanese Steak House, first opened in 1990. Skilled Teppanyaki chefs will artfully prepare your complete meal at your Hibachi table to your specifications as they entertain with skills and humor. KOBE is a great atmosphere for celebration of all family events such as birthdays and anniversaries with accommodations for parties from 8 to 40KOBE offers a complete Japanese Teppanyaki dining experience. Your Kobe dinner includes our savory Japanese clear soup, crisp house salad with ginger vinaigrette dressing and a succulent shrimp appetizer and each order is prepared at your Teppanyaki table by your own personal chef with an accompaniment of hibachi vegetables, steamed rice, and hot green tea.”

These are the Top 10 highest-rated Omaha restaurants on TripAdvisor:

