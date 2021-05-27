Three Arrested After 100+ Pounds Of Crystal Meth Found In Nashville Home

A large drug bust at a Nashville home, and discovery of over 100 pounds of methamphetamine, led to the arrest of three individuals from Texas.

On Wednesday morning (May 27), Metro Nashville Police detectives and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Alice Street near West Trinity Lane and the Cumberland River, WKRN reports. The search was part of the agencies' efforts to bust a "large-scale narcotics distribution operation."

During the search, authorities found 110 pounds of crystal meth, 40 pounds of suspected cocaine, and more than two pounds of heroin. Law enforcement also discovered a stash of cash in excess of $50,000 and a "drug ledger," which kept records of the amount and types of narcotics.

The search led to the arrest of three people from Texas who were inside the home: 23-year-old Jose Raul Hernandez, 23-year-old Ismael Hernandez Perez and 45-year-old Nahum Rodriguez Jaimes.

Perez and Jaimes are both from Austin while Hernandez lives in Pflugerville, the news outlet reports. According to the police report, they were likely using the Nashville home "as an overnight residence and narcotics stash and storage location" for the operation.

All three suspects are each facing three felony drug charges and were booked into Metro Jail.

Photo: Getty Images