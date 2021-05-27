Washington Man Making Engagement Ring Finds Diamond In Arkansas Park

A Washington man made a wonderful discovery while he was mining materials for an engagement ring, according to KIRO 7.

Reporters said 26-year-old Christian Liden spent five years looking for raw materials for a ring in the Evergreen State. Needing gemstones, his hunt took him to an Arkansas park known for its diamonds.

Liden and a friend arrived at the park on May 7 and spent hours mining. The 26-year-old found what he was looking for by the third day.

“I saw it shining as soon as I turned the screen over and immediately knew it was a diamond. I was shaking so bad, I asked my buddy to grab it out of the gravel for me,” he said. The park's Diamond Discovery Center confirmed the triangular stone Liden found was a 2.2 carat yellow diamond.