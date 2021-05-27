Why May 31st Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

May 31, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It’s May 31st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1969, during their Montreal bed-in, John Lennon and Yoko Ono recorded “Give Peace a Chance.”

In 2006, a few hundred lucky fans packed into New York’s Avalon to witness Pearl Jam tape an episode of Vh1’s Storytellers.

In 1976, The Who earned a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records after playing the loudest performance by a rock band. Their gig in Charlton, England hit 120 decibels.

In 1982, R.E.M. signed a five-album deal with I.R.S. Records, an independent label based in California.

In 2008, Death Cab for Cutie had the number one album in the country with their sixth record, Narrow Stairs.

And in 1993, Jon Bon Jovi and wife Dorothea Hurley had their first child. Their daughter, Stephanie Rose, was born in Red Bank, New Jersey.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

