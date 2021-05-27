WWE Releases Another Veteran Commentator: Report

Phillips joined WWE in 2012 and had appeared on-air for multiple shows, most notably serving as the lead commentator for NXT, SmackDown Live and RAW for the past several years, before being replaced by Adnan Virk as RAW's lead commentator in April.

On Tuesday (May 25), WWE announced it and Virk, a former ESPN and current MLB Network anchor, had "mutually agreed to part ways" after only seven episodes in an article shared on its official website.

"WWE and Adnan Virk have mutually agreed to part ways. WWE thanks Adnan for his work," a statement on WWE.com reads.

Many speculated that Phillips would return to his previous position, but WWE instead hired former MMA fighter and broadcaster Jimmy Smith to take over the RAW play-by-play role.

Smith, 43, who previously worked as an analyst covering Bellator and UFC, is reported to have been working with WWE Vice President of Announcing and Friday Night SmackDown lead commentator Michael Cole in preparation for the role, according to Meltzer.

Smith has also appeared on WWE broadcast recently, initially appearing on the pre-show panel for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

Photo: Getty Images