2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards Alternative Rock Winners: MGK, Foo Fighters

The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards brought together some of the biggest names in music on Thursday night (May 27).

For the annual affair, which was hosted by Usher at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, your favorite alternative artists like Billie Eilish, twenty one pilots, Foo Fighters, and more received nominations at this year's event and the winners have finally been revealed!

Twenty one pilots took home the honor of Alternative Rock Artist of the Year, Machine Gun Kelly's Tickets To My Downfall scored the Alternative Rock Album Of The Year while we saw Powfu receive Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist.

Along with last night's winners, Coldplay's Chris Martin had the special honor of co-introducing Elton John who received the iHeartRadio Icon Award.

See the full list of winners below.

Alternative Rock Album of the Year:

Machine Gun Kelly - Tickets To My Downfall - WINNER

Alternative Rock Song of the Year:

“Bang!” - AJR

“Bloody Valentine” - Machine Gun Kelly

“everything i wanted”- Billie Eilish

“Level Of Concern” - twenty one pilots - WINNER

“Monsters” - All Time Low featuring blackbear

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:

AJR

All Time Low

Billie Eilish

Cage the Elephant

twenty one pilots - WINNER

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:

Ashe

Dayglow

Powfu - WINNER

Royal & The Serpent

Wallows

Rock Album of the Year:

AD/DC - Power Up - WINNER

Rock Song of the Year:

“Death By Rock And Roll” - The Pretty Reckless

“Patience” - Chris Cornell

“Shame Shame” - Foo Fighters - WINNER

“Shot In The Dark” - AC/DC

“Under The Graveyard” - Ozzy Osbourne

Rock Artist of the Year:

AC/DC

Five Finger Death Punch

Ozzy Osbourne

Shinedown

The Pretty Reckless - WINNER

Photo: Getty Images