Jimmie Allen Marries Longtime Love Alexis Gale
By Regina Star
May 28, 2021
Jimmie Allen is a married man!
The country crooner and his sweetheart, Alexis Gale, officially tied the knot last night (May 27), PEOPLE has confirmed. The “Best Shot” musician, 34, and his nurse wife honored their romantic union among family and friends including fellow country stars Darius Rucker, Tyler Rich, and Chuck Wicks.
The new bride shared a series of photos from the newlyweds’ lovely, flower-laden ceremony, including snaps of the bride and groom in the photo booth and others showing the stunning pink and white floral decor at their wedding.
The pair’s wedding day comes more than a year after Allen popped the question to Gale in July 2019 at Disney World.
The couple — who’d been dating for years since acquainting with each other through the wife of one of Allen’s cousins — was forced to push their nuptials back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The newly-married pair welcomed their first child, a daughter named Naomi Bettie, in March 2020. (Allen is also the father to 7-year-old son Aadyn from a previous relationship.)
"With Alexis being from my hometown, it is like always having a piece of home with me,” the “This Is Us” singer told PEOPLE when the pair initially started dating. “We had an immediate connection. It was like we'd always known each other.”
Congratulations, Jimmie and Alexis!
Photo: Getty Images