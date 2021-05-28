Jimmie Allen Marries Longtime Love Alexis Gale

Jimmie Allen is a married man!

The country crooner and his sweetheart, Alexis Gale, officially tied the knot last night (May 27), PEOPLE has confirmed. The “Best Shot” musician, 34, and his nurse wife honored their romantic union among family and friends including fellow country stars Darius Rucker, Tyler Rich, and Chuck Wicks.

The new bride shared a series of photos from the newlyweds’ lovely, flower-laden ceremony, including snaps of the bride and groom in the photo booth and others showing the stunning pink and white floral decor at their wedding.

The pair’s wedding day comes more than a year after Allen popped the question to Gale in July 2019 at Disney World.