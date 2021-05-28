Feedback

Man Who Faked His Death Found Alive In Oklahoma City

By Anna Gallegos

May 28, 2021

A "dead" man from Georgia was found alive and well in Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Christopher Tomberlin faked his death in 2015 after being accused of attempted murder in Bibb County, Georgia.

Tomberlin's allegedly heard her son say over the phone that he was going to kill his then girlfriend, according to the Macon Telegraph in 2015. He also bit his girlfriend's hand and threw a hatchet at her, which missed and was lodged in a door.

"Soon after this incident, Tomberlin faked his own death and has been able to evade capture until now. For six years, it was believed that he was dead, until new information surfaced that he might actually be alive and living in Oklahoma," according to a statement from the Oklahoma City Police.

It's unclear if the fugitive has been in Oklahoma City the entire time, but the OKCPD Criminal Intelligence Unit and the U.S. Marshals were able to capture Tomberlin near SW 77th and Douglas.

Photo: Oklahoma City Police

