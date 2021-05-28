Nashville Typewriter Shop Gets Surprise Visit From Tom Hanks

Hollywood legend Tom Hanks surprised a Middle Tennessee shop earlier this week when he stopped by for a visit.

Kirk Jackson, owner of Nashville Typewriter in Goodlettsville, was shocked to learn that Hanks wanted to come by his shop, where he collects, restores, and sells typewriters, according to WSMV. Jackson had sent a letter to the actor, who is known to collect typewriters, to see if he would be interested in coming by the shop sometime. The owner was surprised when he wrote back.

"My brain just kind of shut down," Jackson said, remembering the response he received. "I started pacing the house."

Hanks kept his word, visiting Nashville Typewriter on Tuesday (May 25) and celebrating the shared love for the writing instruments and the "Typosphere," which Jackson calls the community who enjoy the history and story behind typewriters.

"Once you get used to typing on it, it feels almost like playing an instrument," he said.

Hanks' trip to the shop turned out to be a successful visit for everyone involved and is sure to be an experience that Jackson and his family will remember for years to come.

"He left with a couple of Nashville typewriters," said Jackson. "Tom Hanks took a selfie with my son holding my son's iPhone. That's pretty cool, man."

