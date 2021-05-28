South Indiana High School Won't Let Seniors Walk After Water Fight

Several parents in Clarksville, Indiana, say they're heartbroken after learning that they're kids can't participate in their graduation.

Clarksville High School won't let seven seniors walk at their graduation after being involved in a water fight with other students.

“There was an incident Wednesday morning involving multiple students using water guns and water balloons inside Clarksville High School,” a school spokesperson told WAVE. “One student did slip and fall during the incident.”

Students brought water balloons and water guns to school on Wednesday as part of the senior picnic. The picnic was supposed to take place outside, but was moved indoors due to bad weather. A handful of seniors went ahead with the water balloon fight inside the school, which resulted in the school punishing them.

Now, parents say the punishment was unfair.

“This isn’t something that lasts for a day or two weeks or anything — this is a lifetime of hurting. It’s tragic that you all would make a decision like this," father Andre Jones told the News and Tribune.

Parents say their kids are suffering over what was a poorly timed moment of fun.

“Last night, (my son) grabbed his preschool graduation picture and said, 'I thought I would be able to put it next to my senior graduation picture, but I guess that’s not going to happen now,'” mom Staci Stewart told the paper.

