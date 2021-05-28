Southwest Bans Texas Woman Who Assaulted Flight Attendant

A Texas woman is no longer welcome on Southwest flights after she hit a flight attendant in the face.

Southwest banned Vyvianna Quinonez after the Sunday morning fight was caught on camera and went viral.

“We do not condone or tolerate verbal or physical abuse of our flight crews, who are responsible for the safety of our passengers,” Southwest spokesperson Chris Mainz told the Washington Post.

The incident occurred after a flight from Sacramento to San Diego landed. A video recorded by another passenger shows the flight attendant and Quinonez arguing before Quinonez stands up and punches the employee. A male passenger quickly gets between the women to break up the fight.

***Video contains profanity and violence.***