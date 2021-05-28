Feedback

These 2 Cities Are The Most Dangerous In North Carolina

By Sarah Tate

May 28, 2021

A new research study ranked some of the most dangerous cities in the country, and two in North Carolina made the cut.

NeighborhoodScout recently released its ranking of the Top 100 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. in 2021. The site compared cities with at least 25,000 residents and based the rankings on the number of violent crimes — like murder, aggravated assault, and more — per 1,000 residents.

Here are the five most dangerous cities in North Carolina, and their overall ranking:

  • No. 75: Monroe
  • No. 91: Fayetteville

While two cities in North Carolina were named among the most dangerous in the country, they both ranked toward the bottom of the list. With a violent crime rate of 9.3 per 1,000 residents, the chances of being a victim are around 1 in 107. Fayetteville, on the other hand, has a violent crime rate of 8.6 per 1,000 residents and a 1 in 115 chance of being a victim.

These cities are considered the top 10 most dangerous in the country:

  1. Detroit, Michigan
  2. St. Louis, Missouri
  3. Memphis, Tennessee
  4. Baltimore, Maryland
  5. Monroe, Louisiana
  6. Danville, Illinois
  7. Wilmington, Delaware
  8. Alexandria, Louisiana
  9. Camden, New Jersey
  10. Scranton, Pennsylvania

Check out the full list of America's most dangerous cities here.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About These 2 Cities Are The Most Dangerous In North Carolina

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.