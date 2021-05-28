These 2 Cities Are The Most Dangerous In North Carolina

A new research study ranked some of the most dangerous cities in the country, and two in North Carolina made the cut.

NeighborhoodScout recently released its ranking of the Top 100 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. in 2021. The site compared cities with at least 25,000 residents and based the rankings on the number of violent crimes — like murder, aggravated assault, and more — per 1,000 residents.

Here are the five most dangerous cities in North Carolina, and their overall ranking:

No. 75: Monroe

No. 91: Fayetteville

While two cities in North Carolina were named among the most dangerous in the country, they both ranked toward the bottom of the list. With a violent crime rate of 9.3 per 1,000 residents, the chances of being a victim are around 1 in 107. Fayetteville, on the other hand, has a violent crime rate of 8.6 per 1,000 residents and a 1 in 115 chance of being a victim.

These cities are considered the top 10 most dangerous in the country:

Detroit, Michigan St. Louis, Missouri Memphis, Tennessee Baltimore, Maryland Monroe, Louisiana Danville, Illinois Wilmington, Delaware Alexandria, Louisiana Camden, New Jersey Scranton, Pennsylvania

Check out the full list of America's most dangerous cities here.

