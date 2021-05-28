These 5 Cities Are The Most Dangerous In South Carolina

A new research study ranked some of the most dangerous cities in the country, and several in South Carolina made the cut.

NeighborhoodScout recently released its ranking of the Top 100 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. in 2021. The site compared cities with at least 25,000 residents and based the rankings on the number of violent crimes — like murder, aggravated assault, and more — per 1,000 residents.

Here are the five most dangerous cities in South Carolina and their overall ranking:

No. 29: Spartanburg

No. 30: Myrtle Beach

No. 33: Florence

No. 51: Sumter

No. 65: North Charleston

While two South Carolina cities ranked somewhere near the middle of the list, three were in the top half of the most dangerous in the country. Spartanburg, a new addition to the list, ranked the highest of all in the state, with a violent crime rate of 12.0 per 1,000 residents and a 1 in 83 chance of being a victim. Myrtle Beach immediately followed, with a rate of 11.9 per 1,000 residents and a 1 in 83 chance of being a victim.

These cities are considered the top 10 most dangerous in the country:

Detroit, Michigan St. Louis, Missouri Memphis, Tennessee Baltimore, Maryland Monroe, Louisiana Danville, Illinois Wilmington, Delaware Alexandria, Louisiana Camden, New Jersey Scranton, Pennsylvania

