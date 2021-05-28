This Chicago Rooftop Bar Is Among The Best In The U.S.

Summer is around the corner, and that means that weather suited for happy hours at rooftop bars is here.

Rooftop bars offer “booze with some serious views” across the U.S., Big 7 Travel notes. That’s why the travel info hub ranked the Top 25 Best Rooftop Bars in the U.S., “for all your day-drinking, sunset-seeking needs this summer.”

One of Chicago’s rooftop bars snagged the No. 2 spot in the country, second only to POV Rooftop Bar & Restaurant in Washington D.C.

So, which of Chicago’s bars stood out at a national level?

London House Bar.

Here’s what Big 7 Travel said about London House Bar:

“In a city full of skyscrapers, there’s plenty of sky-high bars but London House is at the top of them all. Located on the 22nd floor of the iconic London House Hotel, guests can enjoy sparkling views of the Chicago River, Lake Michigan and the Magnificent Mile. Combine that with killer drinks and a friendly atmosphere, and it isn’t hard to see why it’s one of the most popular spots in town. So popular, in fact, that you’ll need a reservation to secure a spot here.”

London House Bar is located at 85 East Wacker Drive, at North Michigan Avenue. Find more information about it here.

See the full list of 25 Best Rooftop Bars in the U.S. here.