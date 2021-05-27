Feedback

This Is The Highest-Rated Restaurant In Chicago

By Kelly Fisher

May 27, 2021

Chicago has tons of great places to eat, but only one of them can be the best.

That’s where TripAdvisor steps in.

The travel info hub keeps tabs on restaurants in each city, complete with reviews, menu items, price ranges, a description and more.

So, which one scored the highest rating in Chicago?

Oriole.

With more than 150 reviews, Oriole — by Chef Noah Sandoval, Cara Sandoval, and Chef Genie Kwon, according to the restaurant's Facebook page — has eared a 5 out of 5-star rating.

The vast majority of TripAdvisor reviewers hailed Oriole as an excellent restaurant and shared stories of great experiences and “incredible” food.

Find more info about Oriole here.

These are the Top 10 highest-rated Chicago restaurants on TripAdvisor:

  1. Oriole
  2. The Polo Inn Bridgeport U.S.A.
  3. The Chicago Diner
  4. Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab
  5. Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe, on East Randolph Street
  6. Girl & The Goat
  7. Boka Restaurant
  8. Steak 48
  9. Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe, on East Pearson Street
  10. The Capital Grille

Find more highly-rated Chicago restaurants here.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About This Is The Highest-Rated Restaurant In Chicago

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.