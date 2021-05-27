This Is The Highest-Rated Restaurant In Chicago

Chicago has tons of great places to eat, but only one of them can be the best.

That’s where TripAdvisor steps in.

The travel info hub keeps tabs on restaurants in each city, complete with reviews, menu items, price ranges, a description and more.

So, which one scored the highest rating in Chicago?

Oriole.

With more than 150 reviews, Oriole — by Chef Noah Sandoval, Cara Sandoval, and Chef Genie Kwon, according to the restaurant's Facebook page — has eared a 5 out of 5-star rating.

The vast majority of TripAdvisor reviewers hailed Oriole as an excellent restaurant and shared stories of great experiences and “incredible” food.

Find more info about Oriole here.

These are the Top 10 highest-rated Chicago restaurants on TripAdvisor:

Find more highly-rated Chicago restaurants here.

Photo: Getty Images