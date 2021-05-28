This Is The Highest Rated Restaurant In Portland

People are always on the hunt for new dishes to sink their teeth in. Whether it's at a neighborhood hole-in-the-wall or an upscale restaurant, patrons just want a good bite to eat.

And that's where TripAdvisor comes in. They ranked the highest-rated restaurants in the Portland, Oregon area for your convenience. Coming in the No. 1 spot was...

Andina Restaurant!

With over 3,200 reviews, this restaurant boasts a rating of 4.5 out of 5. Taking a look at their website, you can see some amazing Latin ingredients and dishes highlighted on their previous menu. I say previous because, according to their website, Andina is closed until May 2021.

They also teased a reopening sometime this summer on their Instagram. When they do come back, they said they will have a revamped menu! So exciting.