This Is The Highest Rated Restaurant In Portland
By Zuri Anderson
May 28, 2021
People are always on the hunt for new dishes to sink their teeth in. Whether it's at a neighborhood hole-in-the-wall or an upscale restaurant, patrons just want a good bite to eat.
And that's where TripAdvisor comes in. They ranked the highest-rated restaurants in the Portland, Oregon area for your convenience. Coming in the No. 1 spot was...
With over 3,200 reviews, this restaurant boasts a rating of 4.5 out of 5. Taking a look at their website, you can see some amazing Latin ingredients and dishes highlighted on their previous menu. I say previous because, according to their website, Andina is closed until May 2021.
They also teased a reopening sometime this summer on their Instagram. When they do come back, they said they will have a revamped menu! So exciting.
Here were the Portland-area Top 10 restaurants listed on the website:
- Andina Restaurant
- Mucca Osteria
- Mediterranean Exploration Company
- Q Restaurant & Bar
- Blossoming Lotus Portland
- Cabezon Restaurant
- Screen Door Eastside
- Caffe Mingo
- Lechon
- Tin Shed Garden Cafe
To see other high-rated restaurants in the Portland area, click here. Happy hunting!
Photo: Getty Images