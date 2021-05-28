This Is The Highest Rated Restaurant In Seattle
By Zuri Anderson
May 28, 2021
People are always on the hunt for new dishes to sink their teeth in. Whether it's at a neighborhood hole-in-the-wall or an upscale restaurant, patrons just want a good bite to eat.
And that's where TripAdvisor comes in. They ranked the highest-rated restaurants in the Seattle, Washington area for your convenience. Coming in the No. 1 spot was...
With nearly 200 reviews, this pizza joint boasts a rating of 4.5 out of 5. Not only do they serve a variety of delicious pizza pies, like the Con Carne Pizza, but they also have some great pasta dishes on the menu, as well -- from tagliatelle bolognese to penne arrabbiata.
Here were the Seattle-area Top 10 restaurants listed on the website:
- Pizzeria Credo
- The Pink Door
- Spinasse
- Fremont Brewing
- Altura Restaurant
- Tilikum Place Cafe
- The Capital Grille
- Rocco’s
- Shaker + Spear
- Bacco Cafe
To see other high-rated restaurants in the Seattle area, click here. Happy hunting!
Photo: Getty Images