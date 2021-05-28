This Is The Highest Rated Restaurant In Seattle

People are always on the hunt for new dishes to sink their teeth in. Whether it's at a neighborhood hole-in-the-wall or an upscale restaurant, patrons just want a good bite to eat.

And that's where TripAdvisor comes in. They ranked the highest-rated restaurants in the Seattle, Washington area for your convenience. Coming in the No. 1 spot was...

Pizzeria Credo!

With nearly 200 reviews, this pizza joint boasts a rating of 4.5 out of 5. Not only do they serve a variety of delicious pizza pies, like the Con Carne Pizza, but they also have some great pasta dishes on the menu, as well -- from tagliatelle bolognese to penne arrabbiata.