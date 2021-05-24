Seattle Soul Restaurant Named One Of The Best New Restaurants In The World

A Seattle restaurant is getting more reservations after it was named one of the best new restaurants in the world, KING 5 reported.

Conde Nast Traveler recently featured Communion Restaurant & Bar on their "hot list." This Central District spot shares the spotlight with restaurants from Hong Kong, Switzerland, New Zealand, and more.

"That's huge. That's huge. Honestly, I think we're still processing it," Damon Bomar told reporters. Bomar and his mother, Chef Kristi Brown, opened the soul food restaurant in December 2020 after four years of building on the concept. They said they really wanted to make people feel at home while enjoying some Seattle soul.