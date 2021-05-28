'This Is Us' Actor Milo Ventimiglia To Wave Green Flag At Indy 500

Actor Milo Ventimiglia will be the honorary starter at Sunday's Indy 500.

Ventimiglia plays Jack Pearson in the NBC series "This Is Us." He was chosen to wave the green flag because he's a a racing fan.

“Milo’s passion for racing and speed make him the perfect choice for this exciting race day honor,” IMS President Doug Boles said in a news release. “We can’t wait to welcome him to the Racing Capital of the World and know he’ll enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience atop the flag stand on Indy 500 Race Day.”

Ventimiglia's costar Justin Hartley waved the green flag before the 2019 GMR Grand Prix at IMS.

The other famous names picked to participate in this year's Indy 500 are Danica Patrick, who'll drive the pace car, and country artist Jimmie Allen, who will sing the national anthem.

Tickets are already sold out for the Memorial Day weekend race since IMS capped its capacity at 135,000 fans. Local racing fans who missed out on the limited number of seats will be able to watch the Indy 500 on NBC.

The IMS decided to remove the local TV blackout for the fifth time in its history because of the limited number of in-person tickets made available, the Indy Star reported. Indy 500 coverage will begin at 9 a.m. ET on NBC Sports while the race will be broadcast on NBC at 11 a.m.

