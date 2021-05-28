Twenty One Pilots Hilariously Ignore Wives After iHeartRadio Awards Win
By Eliot Hill
May 28, 2021
Jenna Joseph and Debby Ryan are going to have a few words for their husbands.
During the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Thursday night at LA's Dolby Theater, twenty one pilots took home two awards!
Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun won Alternative Rock Song of the Year for their quarantine anthem "Level of Concern." The guys also took home the big Alternative award of the night, Alternative Rock Artist of the Year where they beat out Billie Eilish, All Time Low, AJR, and Cage the Elephant.
After hearing their band name as the winner, the guys jumped up with arms wide open. But instead of hugging their wives, the pair embraced each other.
As you'll see in the pics below, you can see Debby Ryan with her arms out waiting for Dun and getting completely rejected.
Meanwhile, Mrs. Joseph touches her heart and goes to wrap her arms around her husband and he makes a B-line for his bestie instead.
CAN WE JUST TALK ABOUT THIS LOL@twentyonepilots @tylerrjoseph @joshuadun @DebbyRyan pic.twitter.com/q2poRjCEzV— gmv ψ SAI (@gmv____) May 28, 2021
“Thank you! Thanks to iHeart for this award and the continued support. Tyler and I have been in a band for pretty much exactly 10 years now,” Dun said. It's been a life-changing experience for both of us. So, this award is for anyone who has been to a show of ours or who continues to show support through listening to our music. Thank you for sticking around.”
Joseph chimed in at the end to remind everyone of the band's new album, Scaled and Icy, which is available now.
You can check out the full list of Alternative Rock winners here.
Photos: WesandAlex for iHeartRadio // Getty Images