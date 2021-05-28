Users Of St. Louis Parking App Hit By Security Breach

Users of a St. Louis parking app might want to log on and change their password.

According to FOX 2, ParkLouie app developers said there was a security breach back in March.

The security breach might have given access to basic user information like email addresses, phone numbers, license plate IDs, and some home addresses. The developers say no credit card information was taken.

St. Louis partners with ParkMobile to make it easier for people to park in metered areas by using their phones.

ParkMobile told FOX 2 that the breach was linked to a third-party software they use.

The issue was fixed, and they are now monitoring their systems for other potential breaches.

To be cautious, ParkMobile is asking that customers change their passwords.

FOX 2 reported that passwords are encrypted in their system. If a hacker does have the information, he will likely not be able to access it.

ParkMobile does not collect private information like social security numbers, driver's license numbers, or dates of birth.

Law enforcement has been notified about the incident.

ParkMobile is an app made to help drivers find parking spots in their areas. Users can skip the lines at kiosks and use their phones to pay for parking in metered areas or parking garages.

