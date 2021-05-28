WATCH: Ship Passengers Bound For New England Spot Gigantic Shark

Passengers aboard a ship bound for New England spotted a giant shark in the Atlantic Ocean in a now viral video.

The incident was captured in a video shared by Alex Albrecht, 20, of Seattle, on his TikTok channel, which has been seen by more than 30 million people as of Friday.

The Sun reports the passengers were on a six-week marine research trip from Florida to Massachusetts and spotted the gigantic shark about 100 miles offshore of New England.

"I was sailing on the SSV Corwith Cramer on a semester program with Sea Education Association studying Marine Biodiversity and Conservation," Albrecht said. "We also were being trained as tallship crew, so we sailed the boat ourselves as students. The video is taken from high up on the mast, where you can climb to tend to rigging or enjoy the view.

"I’m so grateful to be able to share such a wonderful creature with so many people, I hope it makes people want to protect and conserve biodiversity in our oceans."

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE