VIDEO: Enormous Shark Caught On Camera Menacing Boat

If you sail the Atlantic Ocean, you'll probably see all sorts of sea life, from dolphins to turtles and of course plenty of fish - you might even spot a shark. That's what the passengers on one sailing cruise were treated to recently, but none of them expected the animal to be as big as it was, and their screams of terror prove it.

Video of the incident was shared on TikTok. It was filmed by Alex Albrecht, a singer who took some time to sail on the boat. The clip, which he captioned, "Sailed six weeks in the Atlantic, saw this big f***ing shark," was shot from high above, in a crow's nest atop a mast. It shows a gigantic shark swimming near the surface, right next to the vessel. Passengers crowd the side of the ship and shriek as they watch the animal.

WARNING: There is some harsh language in this video.