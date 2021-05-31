$130,000 Reward Offered As Police Search For Miami Mass Shooting Suspects

Authorities in Florida are continuing their search for three men who killed two people and injured 21 others when they opened fire on a crowd at a banquet hall in Miami. Officials said the shooting was likely the result of a dispute between two rival groups and may have stemmed from comments made on social media and in rap lyrics.

"These gun-violence-driven murderers, as it has been said eloquently before me, who are targeting individuals and at the same time hitting innocent people who have nothing to do with their beef, ruining families," Alfredo Ramirez III, director of the Miami-Dade County Police Department, told reporters during a press conference.

The Miami Police Department is offering a $130,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the three suspected gunmen. They released surveillance video footage showing the three men exiting a white Nissan Pathfinder armed with guns. Officials said the men waited in a parking lot for about 30 minutes before the shooting.

"We will do everything, everything we can, and use every resource available to bring these people to justice. We will leave no stone unturned. We will leave nothing behind to bring these shooters to justice," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

