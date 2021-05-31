The average 11-year-old probably wouldn't name Slipknot as one of their favorite bands, but Nandi Bushell is definitely not your average 11-year-old. Over the weekend, the rock prodigy not only crushed the drum part from the band's 2004 track "Duality," but did so while wearing a Jay Weinberg mask (even though Joey Jordison was Slipknot's drummer on that song).

"It's true, one of my favourite bands so far is @Slipknot. I love drumming with double pedals. Its [sic] so satisfying!" she wrote in the cover's YouTube description. "Both Jay Wineberg [sic] and Joey Jordison are awesome drummers. But I really, really love Jays [sic] playing! True fact, I actually listen to Slipknot when I go to bed at night."

Watch the stunning (and pretty creepy) cover above.

This isn't the first time Bushell's covered Slipknot. Back in December, she revealed she was a "total metal head" and tried out double pedals for the first time while playing along to "Unsainted" off the band's 2019 album We Are Not Your Kind. At the time she was only 10 years old!

Earlier this month, the young star revealed that she had been named Cartoon Network's first ever musician in residence. She's truly living the dream.

Photo: Getty Images