Nandi Bushell Is Cartoon Network's First Ever Musician In Residence

By Katrina Nattress

May 19, 2021

Nandi Bushell is living the dream. She turned 11 less than a month ago, and she's already gone viral, been gifted instruments from her idols, released original music, and, oh yeah, BEAT DAVE GROHL IN A DRUM BATTLE! Now, she's announcing a partnership that would be any kid's fantasy: the young star is Cartoon Network's first ever musician in residence. Bushell revealed the news with an adorable video that sees her jamming out with characters from her personal favorite cartoon, Teen Titans GO!.

"I am so proud to announce I am the first EVER musician in residence at @Cartoon Network!" she wrote in the clip's YouTube description. "I LOVE music and I LOVE Cartoons! My favourite cartoon is Teen Titans GO! So to get to be in a cartoon with my favourite Cartoon Network / DC show its [sic] pretty EPIC! More to come from me at Cartoon Network!"

Earlier this year, Bushell revealed that she hopes to win a Grammy by age "14 or 15," and honestly we'd be surprised if it took her that long! She's been taking the world by storm and deserves every bit of a attention she's received. Go, Nandi!

Watch her announcement video above.

Photo: Getty Images

