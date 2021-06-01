108-Year-Old Message In A Bottle Found At Michigan Ford Construction Site

Crew members working at a Ford construction site found a message in a bottle that is from 1913.

Two crew members building Ford's new innovation hub at the Michigan Central Station came across an old Stroh's bottle with a message hidden behind decorative molding on a wall.

According to FOX News, the bottle is stamped with the date 7-19-1913.

The rolled-up paper inside the bottle had a message saying, "Dan Hogan and Leo Smith stuck this greeting of Chicago July 1913."

The projects superintendent Dave Kampo told Ford, "I think the bottle was left there with the hope that someone finds it in the future."

The building officially began operating on January 4, 1914, just months after the message in the bottle was dated. The 108-year-old note was likely left by the crew members who worked on building Detroit's Michigan Central Station.

It was originally built for the Michigan Central Railroad but closed 74 years later, on January 6, 1988, after Michigan's Amtrack service closed.

Ford bought the property in 2018 and is currently building a multi-use campus that will eventually have 5,000 employees working inside the building. The building is projected to be completed next year.

Photo: Getty Images