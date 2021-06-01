13 People Stranded After 2 Boats Get Stuck In Mud On Oregon Coast
By Zuri Anderson
June 1, 2021
Over a dozen people had to be rescued over Memorial Day weekend after two boats for stuck in the mud on the Oregon coast, according to the Associated Press via KOMO.
Tillamook County sheriff's deputies and firefighters responded to reports of stranded boats out on Tillamook Bay around 10 p.m. Saturday (May 29). Thirteen people needed help, and officials said some tried to swim back to shore.
Authorities said crews reached the boats and got the four “younger and coldest victims” onboard. A second boat reportedly rescued four other people. The remaining five people swam across before first responders arrived, reporters added.
The first batch of people rescued was taken to Memaloos Boat Ramp for medical care.
Deputies reminded citizens to have essential items onboard in case the tide doesn't come in, such as floatation devices for everyone, a fully charged phone, food and water, and other supplies.
"Those stranded should not attempt to swim back to shore. Instead, they should call 911 and wait for rescuers to respond to assess the situation, and plan a proper response. Additionally, boating at night also presents many more dangers and challenges and should be avoided," authorities wrote on Facebook.
A missing 69-year-old fisherman was recently found after surviving 17 nights out in the woods in Oregon.
Photo: Tillamook County Sheriff's Office