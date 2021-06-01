13 People Stranded After 2 Boats Get Stuck In Mud On Oregon Coast

Over a dozen people had to be rescued over Memorial Day weekend after two boats for stuck in the mud on the Oregon coast, according to the Associated Press via KOMO.

Tillamook County sheriff's deputies and firefighters responded to reports of stranded boats out on Tillamook Bay around 10 p.m. Saturday (May 29). Thirteen people needed help, and officials said some tried to swim back to shore.

Authorities said crews reached the boats and got the four “younger and coldest victims” onboard. A second boat reportedly rescued four other people. The remaining five people swam across before first responders arrived, reporters added.

The first batch of people rescued was taken to Memaloos Boat Ramp for medical care.