69-Year-Old Oregon Man Found Alive After Spending 17 Days Out In Wilderness

What started as a camping trip turned into weeks of survival for a 69-year-old Oregon man.

KATU reported Monday (May 24) that Harry Burleigh was found alive by Douglas County Search and Rescue crews. Reporters learned that the Roseburg, Oregon man spent 17 nights out in the wild.

The 69-year-old went on a camping trip in the Toketee area in early May, according to the county sheriff's office. When he failed to return home on May 6, his family reported him missing, kicking off a string of searches.

Then came Sunday (May 23) afternoon when crews from Jackson County SAR found Burleigh's shelter southwest of the original shelter, which was discovered last weekend. Rescuers were able to make contact with Burleigh, who was walking around and complaining about minor pain, according to officials. He was in stable condition, they added.