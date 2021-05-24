69-Year-Old Oregon Man Found Alive After Spending 17 Days Out In Wilderness
By Zuri Anderson
May 24, 2021
What started as a camping trip turned into weeks of survival for a 69-year-old Oregon man.
KATU reported Monday (May 24) that Harry Burleigh was found alive by Douglas County Search and Rescue crews. Reporters learned that the Roseburg, Oregon man spent 17 nights out in the wild.
The 69-year-old went on a camping trip in the Toketee area in early May, according to the county sheriff's office. When he failed to return home on May 6, his family reported him missing, kicking off a string of searches.
Then came Sunday (May 23) afternoon when crews from Jackson County SAR found Burleigh's shelter southwest of the original shelter, which was discovered last weekend. Rescuers were able to make contact with Burleigh, who was walking around and complaining about minor pain, according to officials. He was in stable condition, they added.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is continuing search efforts in the Twin Lakes area for a #missing Roseburg man....Posted by Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, May 9, 2021
Reporters said he was taken by helicopter to a hospital for evaluation.
"This was the outcome we all have been looking for in this case. It is because of our determined Search and Rescue Teams and the partnerships we have with other SAR teams from around the state, that Mr. Burleigh has been re-united with his family this evening," Sgt. Brad O'Dell said. "The Sheriff's Office wants to thank everyone who was involved in this mission."
𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐘 𝐁𝐔𝐑𝐋𝐄𝐈𝐆𝐇 𝐅𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐃 𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐀𝐅𝐓𝐄𝐑 𝟏𝟕 𝐃𝐀𝐘𝐒 𝐈𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐖𝐈𝐋𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐄𝐒𝐒 After 17 nights in the wilderness, 69 year-old Harry...Posted by Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, May 23, 2021
