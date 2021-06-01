An Indiana University Is Giving Away Free Tuition To Vaccinated Students

Purdue University is hoping a shot at free tuition will encourage students to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Last week, the Indiana school announced its Old Golden Ticket drawing. Students can enter online by July 15 by showing proof that they are fully vaccinated. On July 29, ten randomly selected students will receive $9,992, which is the price of one year's in-state tuition.

“We have strongly encouraged everyone in our campus community to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Dr. Esteban Ramirez, chief medical officer of the Protect Purdue Health Center, said in a statement. “The more people who choose to get vaccinated and register their status, the more decisions we can make and the more normal our operations can be in the days, weeks and months ahead. Purdue’s Old Golden Ticket Drawing is another way to encourage students to consider taking that important step to protect themselves, others, and help Purdue return to the normalcy that we all desire.”

The university isn't requiring students or staff members to get the vaccine to return to campus in the fall. Indiana University is reexamining its vaccine requirement after after the state attorney general issued an opinion that it was illegal, the Associated Press reported.

Purdue joins a handful of states and colleges offering students a financial incentive to roll up their sleeve. Eastern Washington University is also giving away a free year of tuition while the state of New York is raffling off 50 full-ride scholarships to students between 12 and 17 years who get the vaccine.

Photo: Getty Images