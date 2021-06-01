Feedback

Cyber Attack Forces World's Largest Meat Producer To Close Five U.S. Plants

By Bill Galluccio

June 1, 2021

The world's largest meat producer has been forced to shut down multiple slaughterhouses following a cyber attack over the weekend. JBS USA said the attack targeted "servers supporting its North American and Australian IT systems."

Five plants in the United States were closed, along with all of the company's plants in Australia and one in Canada. According to Bloomberg, the closures have wiped about 1/5 of the world's meat supply. The five plants in the U.S. handle roughly 22,500 cattle every day.

JBS said there was no evidence that any customer, supplier, or employee data was taken in the attack.

Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the ransomware attack came from a criminal organization based in Russia. She said that U.S. officials are in contact with the Russian government about the cyber attack. She added that President Joe Biden directed his administration to work to mitigate any impact the attack may have on the nation's meat supply.

The attack comes just a few weeks after a ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline Company forced it to halt operations of its 5,500-mile network of pipes. The shutdown caused people to stock up on gasoline, causing stations across the Southeast to run out of fuel.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Cyber Attack Forces World's Largest Meat Producer To Close Five U.S. Plants

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.