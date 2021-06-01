Dua Lipa 'Already Thinking' About Album 3, Will Be 'Completely Different'

Fans can expect Dua Lipa’s next record to sound “completely different.”

In 2020, the pop star dropped a set of summer bangers on her sophomore studio alum Future Nostalgia, which garnered an Album of the Year nomination and stole away with Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2021 Grammys. The superstar also collected the Female Artist of the Year trophy at last week’s iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Now, it’s said the English songbird is expecting to pull off something new as she plots album number three. Newly-appointed Warner Records President Joe Kentish, formerly head of A&R for the label, dished to Variety about what the “Levitating” hitmaker has in store for her next effort.

Kentish said Lipa is “already thinking” about her third album and teased that it'll be “something completely different and at scale.”