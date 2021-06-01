Dua Lipa 'Already Thinking' About Album 3, Will Be 'Completely Different'
By Regina Star
June 1, 2021
Fans can expect Dua Lipa’s next record to sound “completely different.”
In 2020, the pop star dropped a set of summer bangers on her sophomore studio alum Future Nostalgia, which garnered an Album of the Year nomination and stole away with Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2021 Grammys. The superstar also collected the Female Artist of the Year trophy at last week’s iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Now, it’s said the English songbird is expecting to pull off something new as she plots album number three. Newly-appointed Warner Records President Joe Kentish, formerly head of A&R for the label, dished to Variety about what the “Levitating” hitmaker has in store for her next effort.
Kentish said Lipa is “already thinking” about her third album and teased that it'll be “something completely different and at scale.”
“She was talking about album No. 3 when we barely had No. 2 done,” Kentish told the outlet in a recent interview. “You’re half-expecting that she might want to take a break or go about things differently but she’s like ‘Right, what’s next?’”
“Her interests, her knowledge, her thirst to learn new things and to be in control of what she does just grows and grows,” Kentish continued. “She’s taking time to fully realize the album conceptually, but her belief in herself and the belief that she can pull off something completely different and at scale has only grown.”
Lipa’s Future Nostalgia era continues its reign this week with the forthcoming music video for her next single “Love Again,” arriving Friday (June 4).
❣️ ~ LOVE AGAIN MV THIS FRIDAY ~ ❣️ pic.twitter.com/qSgztxhLPr— DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) May 31, 2021
Photo: Getty Images