Exit/In Owners Hold Benefit Concert In Effort To Buy Back Iconic Venue

Months after the Exit/In property was sold, owner Chris Cobb is still trying to buy back the iconic music venue.

In February, the Exit/In property was sold to AJ Capital after half being independently owned and operated for 50 years. Cobb quickly launched a bid to buy back the venue, creating a GoFundMe campaign in the hopes of reaching $500,000. As of June 1, it has raised more than $270,000.

On Sunday (May 31), Cobb hosted a benefit concert in East Park to help raise more money for the campaign, News Channel 5 reports. Tickets cost $25 for the concert where between 20 to 30 musicians performed for Nashville music lovers. Additionally, local vendors were selling merchandise, food and beverages to showcase the various talents of Nashville residents.

"Our music culture is obviously extremely important to Music City and we've got to protect our music culture against corporatization so that it can continue to serve the people who actually make that culture here in Nashville," said Cobb.

Though AJ Capital has said it plans to preserve the legendary music venue, Cobb and his wife and co-owner Telisha, have repeatedly expressed their desire to buy back the property.

"The Exit/In property has gone under contract to a firm that's purchasing independent venues," Cobb wrote on the campaign page. "We're very concerned for the future of the club and have asked the firm to sell us the property, we can continue to operate Exit/In in a manner that serves Nashville's creative working class."

He continued, "We love you all so much and are filled with gratitude for your fierce ongoing support of Nashville's Rock Block."

Photo: Getty Images