Helio Castroneves Parties At Fan's House After Winning Indy 500

Helio Castroneves is a man of his word.

The Brazilian auto racing driver told the Terzini family that he would return to their Indianapolis home if he won the Indy 500 on Sunday. On Monday, the Indy 500 champion made good on his promise.

“I told them, ‘Look, if I win the race, I’ll come here and celebrate with you guys. When you said it, you gotta mean it. You gotta make it happen. Because I felt very special, I felt very touched by those guys, the neighborhood, and I said, ‘Well, that’ll be a lot of fun if I win," Castroneves told FOX 59.

Castroneves first met Jameson and Kimmie Terzini on Saturday during the 500 Spectacle of Homes, a reverse parade where Indy drivers made their way through neighborhoods to see how fans decorated their front yards and homes for the race.

The Terzini home caught racer's attention because they had a Castroneves mannequin climbing a fence like the real Castroneves did after his 2009 Indy 500 win. He knew the Terzinis were his kind of people.