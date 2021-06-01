Helio Castroneves Parties At Fan's House After Winning Indy 500
By Anna Gallegos
June 1, 2021
Helio Castroneves is a man of his word.
The Brazilian auto racing driver told the Terzini family that he would return to their Indianapolis home if he won the Indy 500 on Sunday. On Monday, the Indy 500 champion made good on his promise.
“I told them, ‘Look, if I win the race, I’ll come here and celebrate with you guys. When you said it, you gotta mean it. You gotta make it happen. Because I felt very special, I felt very touched by those guys, the neighborhood, and I said, ‘Well, that’ll be a lot of fun if I win," Castroneves told FOX 59.
Castroneves first met Jameson and Kimmie Terzini on Saturday during the 500 Spectacle of Homes, a reverse parade where Indy drivers made their way through neighborhoods to see how fans decorated their front yards and homes for the race.
The Terzini home caught racer's attention because they had a Castroneves mannequin climbing a fence like the real Castroneves did after his 2009 Indy 500 win. He knew the Terzinis were his kind of people.
The Terzinis closely watched Sunday's race, especially after Castroneves took the lead on Lap 125. They were excited when the Brazilian took the title for the fourth time and grateful that he made good on his word to return to their house.
Castroneves rolled up on the Terzinis' front yard where fans were already waiting for him on Monday. The Terzinis invited a dozen or so friends to greet the Indy winner.
“He didn’t owe us anything. We thought it was fantastic enough that we were able to have him at our home to begin with, but then the follow up, and man, I don’t know. It’s just amazing right now," Jameson Terzini told reporters on Monday.
Helio Castroneves told the Terzini family and friends he’d be back to celebrate if he won the #Indy500 (it’s on his Instagram page).— Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) May 31, 2021
Well, he’s a man of his word. Special surprise 24 hours after Helio picked up his fourth Indy 500 win: pic.twitter.com/61Dfg9MAzv
“Thank you friends for the all excitement for helping this guy put this house, this beautiful house together. Now, we’re four-time winners. I said I would and I will because I am a man of my word. Guys, thank you so much everyone. Enjoy the Memorial Day weekend, have fun. I lost my voice! You can imagine why," Castroneves told the crowd.
It's unknown if the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will continue the 500 Spectacle of Homes next year, but the Terzinis hope Castroneves will visit again if he wins the Indy 500 for a fifth time.
