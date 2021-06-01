Hendrick Motorsports Makes NASCAR History With Coca-Cola 600 Win
By Sarah Tate
June 1, 2021
Last weekend's Coca-Cola 600 wasn't just memorable for the fans, who have waited months to return to the stands, or even for winner Kyle Larson, who tallied his second win of the season. Larson's win pushed Hendrick Motorsports over the record for all-time winningest team in NASCAR history, a record once held by Petty Enterprises.
Larson swept all stages of the 600-mile race at Charlotte to lead Hendrick Motorsports to its 269th win. According to FOX News, Petty Enterprise has held the record since 1960, with its last victory coming from John Andretti's 1999 win in Martinsville. Hendrick's first win came at that same track in 1984.
269 wins. One team.— Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) May 31, 2021
Thank you to the countless people who have supported us and made this record-breaking win possible. pic.twitter.com/rgEP0IyDHh
"No. 1, Richard Petty is the king of NASCAR and he's done so much for the sport," said team owner Rick Hendrick. "This is so awesome. All I could think about was the first win. All the drivers — I want to thank every driver (who has) ever driven and won a race and the ones who didn't. It's unbelievable."
Larson told FOX Sports that the win didn't come easy, having to fight off Hendrick teammates Chase Elliott and William Byron, but that it "feels great to be the guy to help Mr. H break that record finally."
Photo: Getty Images