Hendrick Motorsports Makes NASCAR History With Coca-Cola 600 Win

Last weekend's Coca-Cola 600 wasn't just memorable for the fans, who have waited months to return to the stands, or even for winner Kyle Larson, who tallied his second win of the season. Larson's win pushed Hendrick Motorsports over the record for all-time winningest team in NASCAR history, a record once held by Petty Enterprises.

Larson swept all stages of the 600-mile race at Charlotte to lead Hendrick Motorsports to its 269th win. According to FOX News, Petty Enterprise has held the record since 1960, with its last victory coming from John Andretti's 1999 win in Martinsville. Hendrick's first win came at that same track in 1984.