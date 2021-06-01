Here's What You Need To Know About The Excessive Heat Warning In Las Vegas
By Ginny Reese
June 1, 2021
An excessive heat warning has been issued in Las Vegas starting Wednesday.
But what does this mean?
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued the warning because temperatures "could or break daily records over the next few days," reported 8 News Now.
Temperatures are expected to reach anywhere from 105 degrees to 110 degrees from Wednesday to Friday. This will be the first major heat wave that's moved through the state this season.
When will the excessive heat warning be in effect?
The warning will begin on Wednesday, June 2nd and last until Friday, June 4th.
How can the excessive heat warning affect residents?
The extremely high temperatures can cause quick dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat strokes. According to local fire officials, the most important thing to remember is that you need to stay hydrated.
Here are some common signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke:
- heavy sweating
- pale skin
- muscle cramps
- tiredness
- temperature above 103 degrees
- nausea
- vomiting
- fainting
- weakness
- dizziness
- shallow breath
- changes in pulse
- red, hot, and dry skin without sweating
- confusion
Anyone experiencing these symptoms should immediately seek medical attention.
FRIDAY HAS BEEN ADDED TO THE EXTENSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW. Wednesday 11AM thru 9PM Friday. This increases the chances of heat related illnesses & injuries. It is important to STAY HYDRATED. Drink lots of fluids - water is BEST. Mechanical breakdowns & heat related fires increase. https://t.co/ltoNC2XXxW— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) June 1, 2021
Can the heat cause an increased risk of fires?
Excessive heat can lead to fire danger. The following appliances and household items are at an increased risk of catching fire during excessive heat:
- Refrigerators/Freezers
- Extension cords
- chemicals
- frayed wires or dust and dirt around the motor of air conditioners/fans
- aerosol cans
Photo: Getty Images