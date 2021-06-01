Here's What You Need To Know About The Excessive Heat Warning In Las Vegas

An excessive heat warning has been issued in Las Vegas starting Wednesday.

But what does this mean?

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued the warning because temperatures "could or break daily records over the next few days," reported 8 News Now.

Temperatures are expected to reach anywhere from 105 degrees to 110 degrees from Wednesday to Friday. This will be the first major heat wave that's moved through the state this season.

When will the excessive heat warning be in effect?

The warning will begin on Wednesday, June 2nd and last until Friday, June 4th.

How can the excessive heat warning affect residents?

The extremely high temperatures can cause quick dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat strokes. According to local fire officials, the most important thing to remember is that you need to stay hydrated.

Here are some common signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke:

heavy sweating

pale skin

muscle cramps

tiredness

temperature above 103 degrees

nausea

vomiting

fainting

weakness

dizziness

shallow breath

changes in pulse

red, hot, and dry skin without sweating

confusion

Anyone experiencing these symptoms should immediately seek medical attention.