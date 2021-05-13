You Will Soon Be Able To Splash Around Again At Wet'n'Wild Las Vegas

Temperatures are heating up and people are ready to get back to pools and water parks.

Lucky for you, Wet'n'Wild Las Vegas will be reopening soon, so you can get your splash on all summer long, reported 8 News Now.

The park is set to reopen on May 27th, and it is located near the 215 Beltway ad Sunset Road in the southwest valley.

Here are the operating hours for the park:

May 27th-July 3rd: 10:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

July 4th: 10:30 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

July 5th-August 8th: 10:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

August 9th-September 5th: CLOSED Monday through Thursday; OPEN Fridays 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. & Saturday-Sunday 10:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.

September 6th: 10:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.

September 7th-September 26th: CLOSED Monday through Thursday; OPEN Fridays 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. & Saturday-Sunday 10:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.

There will be season passes available for those who want to visit frequently.

Here are the season pass options:

Silver: $54.99

Gold: $74.99

VIP: $104.99

For season passes, additional information, or day pass tickets, click here.

Photo: Getty Images