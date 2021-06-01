Illinois Barber Charged With Murder Of Man Who Wouldn't Pay For His Haircut

Surveillance video captured a fatal gunshot that apparently stemmed from an altercation after a customer refused to pay for his haircut.

Now, Deshon McAdory, who co-owns the Illinois barbershop, is facing a first-degree murder charge. He’s being held on a $250,000 bond, the Chicago Tribune reports.

McAdory, 40, is accused of fatally shooting Christian McDougald, 31, at his Maywood barbershop on South 5th Avenue on Thursday (May 27), according to Newsweek. The victim was pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center.

McAdory’s attorney Anthony Burch explained, according to the Chicago Tribune, that his client acted in self-defense:

“A person came into the store who’s clearly the aggressor. He got a haircut, argued about not wanting to pay. There was an argument that ensued outside. As (McAdory) is retreating into the store, he is approached by the aggressor and fired one shot.”

Newsweek also notes that a witness reviewed surveillance footage and managed to identify McAdory as the suspect.

Samuel Williams, 43, who co-owns the Maywood barbershop with McAdory, is also facing charges. Law enforcement officials reportedly found three guns at his work station.

The two men are both slated to appear in court again Wednesday (June 2).

Photo: Getty Images