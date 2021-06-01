Feedback

Local Albuquerque Woman Makes Appearance On The Tamron Hall Show

By Ginny Reese

June 1, 2021

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 17

One Albuquerque woman, who is a local college student, was featured on the Tamron Hall Show recently.

KOAT 7 Action News reported that Savannah Bradley was featured on the show, which aired earlier this month. The segment aired on May 11th.

Bradley is a soon-to-be senior at New Mexico Tech, where she majors in mechanical engineering and aviation. She has been a licensed FAA pilot since she was only 16 years old.

Bradley went on the Tamron Hall Show to discuss piloting hot air balloons.

She said:

"Being on Tamron Hall was really amazing. I have no idea how they found me. I didn't really tell anyone. So I got a few texts that were like 'oh you're famous, what the heck, how are you on this show, how did this come about,' and so that was pretty funny."

The Tamron Hall Show wrote on Twitter:

"Albuquerque, New Mexico is the hot air balloon capital of the world!
Savannah Bradley speaks on growing up in the city and becoming a hot air balloon pilot."

Bradley isn't only a licensed pilot, but has been co-piloting hot air balloons during the last four Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta events. Bradley expects to be back in her element and piloting the balloons for the 2021 event.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Local Albuquerque Woman Makes Appearance On The Tamron Hall Show

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.