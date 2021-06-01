Local Albuquerque Woman Makes Appearance On The Tamron Hall Show

One Albuquerque woman, who is a local college student, was featured on the Tamron Hall Show recently.

KOAT 7 Action News reported that Savannah Bradley was featured on the show, which aired earlier this month. The segment aired on May 11th.

Bradley is a soon-to-be senior at New Mexico Tech, where she majors in mechanical engineering and aviation. She has been a licensed FAA pilot since she was only 16 years old.

Bradley went on the Tamron Hall Show to discuss piloting hot air balloons.

She said:

"Being on Tamron Hall was really amazing. I have no idea how they found me. I didn't really tell anyone. So I got a few texts that were like 'oh you're famous, what the heck, how are you on this show, how did this come about,' and so that was pretty funny."

The Tamron Hall Show wrote on Twitter:

"Albuquerque, New Mexico is the hot air balloon capital of the world!

Savannah Bradley speaks on growing up in the city and becoming a hot air balloon pilot."