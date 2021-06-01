Luke Bryan Helps Thomas Rhett's Daughter Willa Gray Catch Her First Snapper
By Taylor Fields
June 2, 2021
Thomas Rhett's daughter — five-year-old Willa Gray — is a "natural" at fishing, and her Uncle Luke Bryan helped her catch her first fish over the weekend!
In a sweet new photo shared to Rhett's Instagram, Willa is all smiles on a boat holding up her very first snapper, alongside Bryan, as their fishing pole is nearby. TR captioned the cute picture, "Thanks uncle Luke for helping Willa Gray catch her first snapper."
And Uncle Luke Bryan commented on the photo writing, "She’s a natural. So fun."
Rhett's wife, Lauren, also shared a fun snap from the weekend of Willa enjoying making gigantic bubbles on the beach. She also wrote in honor of Memorial Day, "I am so grateful for my country where I get to watch my children play on the sand without a care in the world (other than 'can I have one more s’more?'), where I can speak about my faith with confidence and without fear of someone stopping me, and where I'm able to go sleep at night in peace knowing I live in a country that fights for our freedom. Grateful for the men and women and families who have sacrificed it all for our freedoms today. Happy Memorial Day (yesterday & everyday) & God Bless America."
Thomas and Lauren share three daughters, Willa Gray (5), Ada James (3) and Lennon Love (14 months), and are currently expecting another baby girl this coming November. Rhett announced their newest addition to the Akins family is on the way in a message on Instagram, sharing:
"Well... we are pregnant again! Tonight when I was on stage in Fort Worth about to play 'to the guys that date my girls' my wife talked to me in my (ear monitors) and said 'you can tell them if you want' so anyways, now you know. We are pumped to be having our 4th girl. feel free to buy all the merch you want, knowing that all the proceeds are going straight to all these weddings I’ll be paying for one day! Love you so much @laur_akins we always wanted a big thanksgiving table."
Photos: Getty Images