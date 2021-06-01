Luke Bryan Helps Thomas Rhett's Daughter Willa Gray Catch Her First Snapper

Thomas Rhett's daughter — five-year-old Willa Gray — is a "natural" at fishing, and her Uncle Luke Bryan helped her catch her first fish over the weekend!

In a sweet new photo shared to Rhett's Instagram, Willa is all smiles on a boat holding up her very first snapper, alongside Bryan, as their fishing pole is nearby. TR captioned the cute picture, "Thanks uncle Luke for helping Willa Gray catch her first snapper."

And Uncle Luke Bryan commented on the photo writing, "She’s a natural. So fun."

Rhett's wife, Lauren, also shared a fun snap from the weekend of Willa enjoying making gigantic bubbles on the beach. She also wrote in honor of Memorial Day, "I am so grateful for my country where I get to watch my children play on the sand without a care in the world (other than 'can I have one more s’more?'), where I can speak about my faith with confidence and without fear of someone stopping me, and where I'm able to go sleep at night in peace knowing I live in a country that fights for our freedom. Grateful for the men and women and families who have sacrificed it all for our freedoms today. Happy Memorial Day (yesterday & everyday) & God Bless America."