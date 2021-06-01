Man Points Gun At Miami Store Worker When Told Restrooms Locked: Police

The search is still on for a man suspected of pointing a gun at a South Florida convenience store clerk when he was told the restrooms were locked, according to Local 10.

Miami Police are now reaching out to the public for help in identifying the suspect after exhausting all leads. On November 27, 2020, a man reportedly got belligerent at a 7-Eleven store at 2 Northwest 79th Street after an employee informed him he couldn't use the locked restroom.

When he was asked to leave, that's when he pulled a gun on the employee and said he was going to shoot, according to authorities. Surveillance video shows that another employee and at least two other customers were inside the store at the time of the incident. He ended up fleeing the scene, they added.

This wasn't the first time a shooting almost happened or did go down due to bizarre circumstances in Florida. A man shot at someone else's vehicle after the victim reportedly threw a piece of banana at his truck. A Broward man told 911 dispatchers he shot a naked man holding a bible back in February.

Photo: Getty Images