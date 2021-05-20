Florida Man Goes On Road Rage Shooting After Banana Gets Thrown At Truck

A Florida man is facing charges following a road rage incident that escalated from a thrown piece of banana, according to NBC Miami.

Reporters said the event went down Tuesday morning (May 18) in Pinellas Park. Robert Lewis, 34, was reportedly driving and began arguing with another driver, who was identified as Peter Sala Jr. Sala allegedly threw a piece of banana at Lewis' pickup truck, and things escalated from there, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Lewis then pulled out a handgun and shoot at Sala's truck, deputies said. The gunshot caused a passenger window to shatter, and a piece of glass got reportedly lodged into Sala's leg. He's expected to be okay, reporters added.