Florida Man Goes On Road Rage Shooting After Banana Gets Thrown At Truck

By Zuri Anderson

May 20, 2021

A Florida man is facing charges following a road rage incident that escalated from a thrown piece of banana, according to NBC Miami.

Reporters said the event went down Tuesday morning (May 18) in Pinellas Park. Robert Lewis, 34, was reportedly driving and began arguing with another driver, who was identified as Peter Sala Jr. Sala allegedly threw a piece of banana at Lewis' pickup truck, and things escalated from there, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Lewis then pulled out a handgun and shoot at Sala's truck, deputies said. The gunshot caused a passenger window to shatter, and a piece of glass got reportedly lodged into Sala's leg. He's expected to be okay, reporters added.

The gunman was booked into jail on charges of shooting a deadly missile into an occupied vehicle and criminal mischief. He made bond and was released.

Last month, a man reportedly crashed into someone's vehicle and started a fight because he was running late for the birth of his child. A South Florida man believed someone got his car dirty, who he allegedly attacked two people with a machete.

Photo: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

